OSHP urges sober driving during holiday season

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Ohio State Highway Patrol urges sober driving during this holiday season.

According to their data, there were eight fatal crashes that killed 12 people during the two-day holiday period in 2019.

“We take impaired driving seriously and remain dedicated to enforcing Ohio’s OVI laws,” said Colonel Richard S. Fambro. “You can save lives and make our roads safer when you designate a sober driver.”

The data also shows that out of those 12 fatalities, in six incidences, people weren’t wearing any seat belts including four crashes and four fatalities that were OVI-related.

Troopers say they will be focusing on removing impaired drivers from our roadways to reduce fatal and injury crashes.

The Patrol wants to remind drivers to plan ahead, designate a sober driver, or make other arrangements.