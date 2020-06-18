OSHP troopers investigating Delaware County fatal crash

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash, Thursday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says they are investigating a fatal car crash that occurred on U.S 23 near State route 750 in Orange Township at 6:06 a.m.

According to troopers a 65-year-old female driver in a 2017 Honda Pilot was traveling northbound when Terry D. Kawasaki, 63, traveled over the center line in his vehicle and struck the Honda Pilot.

Troopers say Kawasaki wasn’t wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The female driver was transported to Riverside Methodist Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Alcohol isn’t suspected to be a factor in the crash and the incident remains under investigation, according to troopers.