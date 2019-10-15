OSHP trooper remains in stable condition after Licking County crash

HEBRON (WCMH) — An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper remains in stable condition at an area hospital days after a crash in Licking County.

Steve Mahl, 45, of the OSHP Granville Post, was flown to OSU Wexner Medical Center on Sunday after a two-vehicle crash that occurred at about 10:45 a.m. on State Route 37 north of Interstate 70 in Hebron.

The other driver, identified Cody Masters, 23, of Newark, was flown to Grant Medical Center.

According to OSHP, Mahl was traveling north on Route 37 and Masters was traveling south. Police said Masters drove off the right side of the road, overcorrected, and then crossed the center lane, striking Mahl’s cruiser.

Both Mahl and Masters were admitted to hospitals with serious injuries.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

OSHP was assisted at the scene of the crash by Licking County Sheriff’s Office, Hebron Police Department, Walnut Township Fire and EMS, and Millersport Fire and EMS.

Troopers are continuing to investigate the crash.