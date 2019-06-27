OSHP Trooper, motorist who stopped to help injured after wrong-way crash in Morrow County

MORROW COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — An Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper, a wrong-way driver and a person who had stopped to help were all injured after a crash on I-71 in Morrow County.
According to the OSHP, at about 2:40am, Thursday, a call was received of a possible impaired driver in the area of milepost 155 on I-71. OSHP Troooper Jason Phillips responded to the call and was struck head-on by another vehicle, being driven by Michael Marchak Jr., 36, traveling southbound in the northbound lanes, causing both vehicles to catch fire.
Phillips was flown to a Columbus area hospital in critical condition. Marchak was taken to OhioHealth-MedCentral Hospital in critical condition.
Troopers say the vehicle Phillips was dispatched to investigate was the one being driven by Marchak.
A person who had stopped to provide assistance after the crash, Kojo Tsiboe, 27, of Galloway, suffered a leg injury and was flown to a Columbus hospital.
Northbound lanes of I-71 were closed for several hours after the crash but have since reopened.
Troopers continue to investigate.