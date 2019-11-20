OSHP trooper injured in wrong-way crash in Morrow County to speak out for first time since crash

MORROW COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — For the first time, Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Jason Phillips will speak publicly about the June crash, where he was severely injured after his cruiser was hit by a wrong-way driver.

His parents will join him.

Phillips responded to a call in June and was struck head-on by another vehicle driven by Michael Marchak Jr., 36, traveling southbound in the northbound lanes, causing both vehicles to catch fire.

Phillips was flown to a Columbus area hospital in critical condition.

Marchak was taken to OhioHealth-MedCentral Hospital in critical condition.

Troopers say the vehicle Phillips was dispatched to investigate was the one being driven by Marchak.

Ohio State Highway Patrol spokesperson Craig Cvetan said Marchak tested positive for meth.

Marchak faces the following charges: