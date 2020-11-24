OSHP still planning on increased patrols for Thanksgiving holiday travel

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– For many families, Thanksgiving will look different this year, but not for the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

“We still expect people to be out on the roadways travelling so with that we want to share some safety information for them to keep in mind as they’re traveling,” said OSHP Sgt. Nathan Dennis.

Be more aware of your surroundings

Put your phone down

Pay attention and follow speed limit

Focus on the roadway, not what’s going on inside vehicle

Wear seatbelt

Don’t drive impaired

As in years past, OSHP says troopers will be highly visible and out in “full force” on Ohio’s roadways throughout the holiday, Wednesday, Nov. 25 to Sunday, Nov. 29 even with the possibility of far fewer people being travelling.

“This is unchartered territory with the holidays coming up and unprecedented times with the COVID-19 pandemic going on,” Dennis stated. “We’re not sure exactly what to expect as far as how many people will be out on the roadways, so what we’re doing is preparing for a lot of people to be out on the roadways. If traffic is less, we’re not going to be changing our ways. So if there’s less traffic, we’re ok with that. If there’s the same amount of traffic then we’re prepared for that.”

According to the patrol, during their Thanksgiving reporting period in 2019 there were 15 fatal crashes in which 18 people were killed. Of those 18 killed, eight were not wearing seatbelts and seven of the crashes involved alcohol and/or drugs. OSHP also made 391 arrests for impaired driving during that time period last year.