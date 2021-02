COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol has shared another video of a distracted driver.

In the video you can see the driver of a Ford Mustang on their phone while driving.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, there were nearly 25,000 distracted driving crashes in 2019-2020. Provisional data from the Ohio State Highway Patrol shows that 2020 was the deadliest year on Ohio’s roads in over a decade with 1,236 people killed in traffic crashes.