COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol has released their report on fatal crashes on state roadways during the New Year’s holiday season.

According to the OSHP, there were 10 deaths on Ohio roadways during the four-day holiday. Of the 10 deaths, four fatalities were the result of not wearing a safety belt when available, three were OVI-related and five were pedestrians.

This was a decrease from the previous year, which saw 14 fatalities.

The reporting period began at midnight Thursday, December 30, 2021 and ran through 11:59 p.m. on January 2, 2022.

Troopers say they made 2,575 traffic enforcement contacts; including 229 OVI arrests, 59 distracted driving and 288 safety belt citations.

A statistical analysis of the Patrol’s enforcement activity over the holiday is available at https://statepatrol.ohio.gov/links/NewYearHoliday2022_PIO.pdf.