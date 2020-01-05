OSHP: Pedestrian hit in Marion crosswalk seriously injured

MARION COUNTY, OH (WCMH)– A Marion man was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle at the Marion city corporation line Saturday afternoon.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 36 year old David Kempt Jr. was hit while crossing Mount Vernon Ave. at Kensington Place around 2:15 p.m.

The OSHP investigation stated Kempt was hit by a Ford Freestyle driven by 33 year old Alisha Barber, also of Marion. Troopers say Barber ran the red light at the intersection and hit Kempt inside the crosswalk.

Kempt was taken to Marion General Hospital, then, to Grant Medical Center for treatment.

Barber nor her passengers were injured in the crash.

OSHP has not said what citations she has or will receive.