OSHP on patrol to crack down on New Year’s drunk drivers

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — There were more than 450 OVI arrests last year in Ohio during the four-day New Year holiday reporting period for Ohio State Highway Patrol.

This year, OSHP troopers out looking to make more arrests for people who decide to drive impaired.

Troopers said everyone who plans to usher in 2020 with a few drinks should have a safe plan on how they’re going to get home. If not, they’re going to make sure you start the New Year off with an arrest.

“So we will be working the interstate system tonight and looking for people who are leaving downtown, taking the interstates home and not driving safely,” said OSHP Sgt. Rustun Schack.

All eyes will be on the drivers because state patrol has a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to impaired drivers.

“It just kind of depends on how fast they’re going and how they’re driving with the rest of the flow of traffic,” Schack said.

State troopers are out making sure all drivers are on their best behavior this New Year’s Eve, which means they’re looking for any reason to pull you over to make sure you’re not driving drunk.

Schack has been a state trooper for more than 20 years and says he’s seen so much working on New Year’s Eve.

“There are so many opportunities for people to get a sober driver, use a ride share, or a taxi, but they don’t, and it’s especially surprising to me when you pull someone over and they’ve been drinking and they got their kids in the car,” he said.

The safety of those kids and other drivers on the road is why he and other state troopers want everyone to celebrate responsibly.

During last year’s four-day reporting period for New Year’s, 12 people were killed in 11 crashes, and 7 of those crashes were OVI-related.

“We don’t want to arrest people for DUI,” Schack said. “It would be great if no one was drinking and driving, and hopefully our presence and us being out there is enough of a deterrence for people to make the proper decisions tonight and have a new year that starts out on the right foot.”

If you see anyone who is driving and may be impaired and is even driving recklessly on the interstate, state highway patrol ask that you report it immediately because it can save lives once they’re removed from the road.