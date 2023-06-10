MILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was seriously injured after the motorcycle he was driving was hit by an allegedly impaired driver in Jackson County Saturday.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Jackson Post, deputies responded to the crash on State Route 124 near Salem Road in Milton Township at approximately 4:42 p.m.

A 53-year-old Jackson man was driving a 2009 Harley-Davidson Softail motorcycle west on SR-124. A 25-year-old Wellston man was driving a 2008 Ford F-150 east on SR-124 when the truck crossed the center line and hit the motorcycle, police said.

The driver of the motorcycle was flown to St. Mary’s Hospital in Huntington, West Virginia, for incapacitating injuries, OSHP said.

The driver of the pick-up truck was not injured. He was arrested for operating a vehicle while impaired.

SR-124 was closed for approximately one hour while the crash was investigated.

OSHP was assisted at the scene by Jackson City Fire Department and Jackson County Emergency Medical Services.