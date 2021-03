LICKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested a Columbus woman with prior OVI convictions on another OVI charge Sunday.

OSHP, Granville, arrested Ruth Gass at approximately 6:26 p.m. while she was driving a 2018 Honda Civic on U.S. Route 40 Etna Township, Licking County.

Gass was stopped for driving at a very high rate of speed, police said.

According to OSHP, Gass has five prior OVI convictions — one each in 2004, 2008, 2009, 2014, and 2018.