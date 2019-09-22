O’Rourke to visit OSU this week

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke will be making a campaign stop in Columbus this week.

O’Rourke is scheduled to have an official town hall meeting at The Ohio State University’s Ohio Union Performance Hall starting at 4 p.m. Tuesday. The event is set to run for two hours.

Attendees must register for the event here.

Earlier in the day, O’Rourke is scheduled to visit Dayton for what his website calls an official meet and greet. That event is set for the McKinley United Methodist Church at 12 p.m.

O’Rourke rose to national prominence after a failed bid to replace Ted Cruz as one of Texas’ senators in the 2018 midterm election. He announced his presidential bid in March of this year.

O’Rourke recently gained headlines by unequivocally stating if he was to win the presidency, he would ban assault rifles. O’Rourke hails from El Paso, Texas, where a man shot and killed 22 people in early August.

Recent polls have O’Rourke polling in the middle of the Democratic pack, averaging about 3 percent, according to RealClearPolitics.com.

