After AGT Golden Buzzer, original Nightbirde song ‘It’s OK’ topping iTunes download charts

ZANESVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Nightbirde’s original song, ‘It’s OK’ impressed America’s Got Talent judges, now it’s one of the most downloaded songs in the U.S.

‘It’s OK’ is now the most downloaded song from iTunes store for Thursday.

Jane Marczewski, who goes by the fanciful moniker “Nightbirde” when she sings, told AGT judges she planned to sing the song, explaining, “It’s the story of the last year of my life.”

An Instagram post from Nightbirde shows the song topping the chart in the U.S. It’s also doing well worldwide.

Video of her performance has now been viewed more than 8 million times on YouTube. Since the episode aired, she has gained more than 100,000 Instagram followers.

Nightbirde talked to NBC4‘s Kristine Varkony Wednesday. She discussed things she has gone through in life and her journey to the AGT stage.

“I’m only 30. I’ve had cancer three times, and dealing with cancer right now. I’m not exactly in the clear. It was a little more than a year ago I was just given a terminal diagnosis, 3-6 months to live,” said Nightbirde. “When you come that close to the end of your life, you kind of realize what’s important.”