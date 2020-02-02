1  of  3
Organization teaching central Ohioans how to recognize mental health issues

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A non-profit organization is in central Ohio teaching people how to detect mental health issues.

Mindful Minds put on a workshop to teach people basic mental health.

On Saturday, they were focusing on mental health in children and a five-step process to identify signs and symptoms.

The organizers said that anyone can take these classes and it’s important to start with awareness.

“Youth suicide is reaching unbelievable numbers,” said organizer Debbie Terrill. “We are having far too many people attempt and complete suicide in this country, in this state, and small communities.”

This is a nationally certified class and the executive director said that more than 2.1 million people have taken the class across the country.

