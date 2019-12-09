Orange Township fire officials fired following “inappropriate conduct”

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — Three Orange Township fire officials were fired Monday afternoon after an allegation of “inappropriate conduct” was made against them.

Captain John Hodges, Lieutenant David Martin, and firefighter/paramedic Bradley Belville were terminated due to inappropriate behavior and conduct unbecoming, according to fire department spokesperson Amanda Sheterom.

Orange Township administrator Lee Bodnar confirmed the firing due to their treatment of another firefighter.

The president of the firefighters union, Keith Myers, issued the following statement:

The Orange Township Professional Fire Fighters, IAFF Local 3816, has been made aware of recent workplace harassment allegations against some members of our department. We take these allegations seriously and do not tolerate harassment of any kind in the workplace. While these members are entitled to due process, we are committed to investigating this incident and ensuring a safe work environment at Orange Township Fire Department.

Orange Township supervisors released the following statement:

The Orange Township Board of Trustees takes seriously all allegations of inappropriate conduct or conduct unbecoming made against any employee. The Board will not tolerate such unacceptable behavior in the workplace. The Township’s goal is to perform a comprehensive and unbiased investigation of all allegations, while providing due process to all employees. The Township is committed to providing a safe, harassment-free working environment. We look forward to continuing to deliver the highest level of service to the residents and visitors of the Township.

The nature of the allegations has not been officially released.