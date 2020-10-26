ORA Survey shows some restaurants may not make it in 9 months

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A new study by the Ohio Restaurant Association is showing the many challenges bars and restaurants are facing during the pandemic.

Recently, a new survey breaks down about 20% of restaurants are operating with less than half of their staff. Cuco’s Taqueria and Lineage Brewing says they have let go of half of their employees.

“One of them was one of my best friends so that was pretty hard to do,” said Mike Burn, co-owner of Lineage Brewing.

Another restaurant in Dublin called Gardenia’s Restaurant opened right before the pandemic, then immediately closed one month later. The owner says it’s been hard–but adjusting like everyone else.

“I am not going to panic, and we will see what we do,” said Marvic Titus owner of Gardenia’s Restaurant.

Nearly half of the restaurant owners who took the survey said they may close down within the next nine months. It’s heartbreaking for many, but what’s been bringing them down more is the way they are being treated.

“The mask policy, with the 10 p.m. closing, with the no standing and drinking. All the stuff that we’re trying to enforce to keep everybody safe. It’s the rules in the state. It can be very frustrating when they throw their masks at us or refuse to follow the rules–I would ask them to be patient,” said Burn.

However, they are all trying to remain optimistic and are thanking those who have gone inside their doors.

“I always think there’s going to a way of doing things no matter how hard it gets,” said the owner of Cuco’s Taqueria, Juan Morales.

According to the Ohio Restaurant Association, 74% of survey takers say they do not anticipate breaking even in 2020.

The full study can be found here: https://www.ohiorestaurant.org/