Opioid crisis took center stage at Ohio Democratic presidential debate

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The nationwide opioid epidemic took center stage in Westerville during Tuesday night’s Democratic Presidential debate.

It’s affecting so many people now that local instances of someone overdosing within hours of the candidates’ debating ways to fix the problem weren’t hard to find.

A woman in Chillicothe recorded cell phone video in her back yard where a woman was overdosing, flailing back and forth, rolling her head around and continually wiping down her hair.

In South Columbus, Jim Griffin said he witnessed even worse.

Griffin said Tuesday morning around 1:30 a.m. he was awakened to the sounds of paramedics tending to a man overdosing in his yard.

“Well, it brought it home to me because you read about it and hear it on the radio but until you actually see it firsthand, when you see a lifeless body laying in your yard and six medics trying to make sure this guy is still alive? It’s pretty unsettling and frightening,” said Griffin.

A spokesperson with Columbus Public Health told NBC4 that from January through the end of June this year, 252 Franklin County residents have overdosed.