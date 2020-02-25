Operator of Linden self-driving shuttle suspends service in 10 states

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The operator or a self-driving shuttle in the Linden area is out of operation in 10 states after a report of a passenger being injured.

According to Reuters, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said EasyMile buses will be suspended in 10 states, including Ohio, while the agency examines safety issues.

The shuttle began service on February 5 in the Linden area. Around 50 people have ridden the shuttle.

On February 20, a woman was injured on the shuttle when it came to a sudden stop.

“The vehicle was traveling at 5.6 miles per hour and made a sudden stop, and there were two passengers on board, and one of the passengers was jostled from her seat and as a result, she did seek medical attention from that incident,” said Alyssa Chenault of SMART Columbus, the company operating the shuttles. “We’re looking into that and we’re in the introductory phase of collecting information on that.”