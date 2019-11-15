Operations to be suspended at Boy Scout camp as board explores selling land

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Boy Scouts of America Simon Kenton Council Board has decided to shut down one of its camps and explore the sale of a portion of another.

Thursday, the board approved a resolution to suspend all operations at Chief Logan Reservation by September 1, 2020. It will then explore the sale or lease of the land, or another revenue-generating opportunity.

The council amended its original resolution to include two members of the Chief Logan Reservation Staff Alumni Association. Members of that group were originally concerned that they were not a part of the process.

“All we want to do is be able to have the time to digest this, figure out how we can help. It’s entirely a helping situation between us and council there’s no animosity whatsoever. We just want to be able to give scouts what we had as children,” said former camper and counselor Arlington bell.

The board also approved a resolution to explore the sale of 60 acres of land on the southeast corner of Camp Lazarus in Delaware.

“After engaging with and listening to members of our council, the passion for our camps is evident. Tonight we identified a path forward to ensure that additional options can be explored regarding the future of Chief Logan Reservation,” said Council Board President, Chris Miller.

According to Council CEO Jeff Moe, low camp use and needed maintenance costs were factors that went into the recommendations. The council oversees four camps.