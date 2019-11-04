Operation Christmas Child sends gifts to children across the world

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Operation Christmas Child has been a way to give children across the globe gifts during the holidays.

Participants can also donate $9 per shoe box online through “Follow Your Box” and get a tracking label to see where the box ends up.

Some wow items include a doll, soccer ball, stuffed animal, clothing, small musical instrument.

Some totality items include a comb, hairbrush, toothbrush, washcloth, bar soap, bandages, reusable plastic containers, blanket, flashlight, nail clipper, deodorant.

Toys can include a foam ball, kickball, yo-yo, small Frisbee, small kite, etch a sketch, kaleidoscope, marbles, puzzles, compass, chalkboard, playing cards, jump rope.

There are so many other items you can include in your box. Check this link for a full list of what to include and what is not allowed.

Collection week starts November 18. There are numerous locations across Franklin County you can drop off your shoe boxes.