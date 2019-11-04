Operation Christmas Child sends gifts to children across the world

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Operation Christmas Child has been a way to give children across the globe gifts during the holidays.

Participants can also donate $9 per shoe box online through “Follow Your Box” and get a tracking label to see where the box ends up. 

Some wow items include a doll, soccer ball, stuffed animal, clothing, small musical instrument.

Some totality items include a comb, hairbrush, toothbrush, washcloth, bar soap, bandages, reusable plastic containers, blanket, flashlight, nail clipper, deodorant.

Toys can include a foam ball, kickball, yo-yo, small Frisbee, small kite, etch a sketch, kaleidoscope, marbles, puzzles, compass, chalkboard, playing cards, jump rope.

There are so many other items you can include in your box. Check this link for a full list of what to include and what is not allowed.

Collection week starts November 18. There are numerous locations across Franklin County you can drop off your shoe boxes.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools