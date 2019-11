Operation Christmas Child collecting gifts for children across the world

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Operation Christmas Child is hosting a city-wide effort to collect more than 50,000 gifts for children overseas for the Samaritan’s Purse project.

Over 25 locations throughout the Columbus area will open to collect shoebox gifts filled with fun toys, school supplies and hygiene items on Nov. 18.

During the project’s National Collection Week held from Nov. 18 to Nov. 25, Columbus area volunteers hope to collect more than 50,000 gifts to contribute to Operation Christmas Child’s 2019 goal of reaching 11 million children in need.

The Samaritan’s Purse project partners with local churches across the globe to deliver these tangible expressions of God’s love to children in need. For many of these children, it will be the first gift they have ever received.

“I love seeing the local community rally together for a global impact,” said Westerville volunteer Todd Lotz, who has participated in Operation Christmas Child for 7 years. “We see all ages getting involved – and more and more every year.”

For more information on how to participate in Operation Christmas Child, call (937) 374-0761 or visit samaritanspurse.org/occ.

Participants can donate $9 per shoebox gift online through “Follow Your Box” and receive a tracking label to discover its destination.

Those who prefer online shopping can browse samaritanspurse.org/buildonline to select gifts matched to a child’s specific age and gender, then finish packing the virtual shoebox by adding a photo and personal note of encouragement.

Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief and evangelism organization headed by Franklin Graham. The mission of Operation Christmas Child is to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to children in need around the world and, together with the local church worldwide, to share the Good News of Jesus Christ. Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 168 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories.

Upper Arlington Lutheran Church at Mill Run

3500 Mill Run Drive

Hilliard, OH 43026

Monday, Nov. 18-Friday, Nov. 22, 4 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23, 9:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 24, 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 25, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

New Song Community Church

13873 National Road SW

Reynoldsburg, OH 43068

Monday, Nov. 18, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 19, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 21, 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 22, 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 24, 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 25, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Back Pain Relief Ohio

383 W Main Street

Westerville, OH 43081

Monday, Nov. 18-Thursday, Nov. 21, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.; 2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 22, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 24, 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 25, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Sharon Woods Church

5959 Sharon Woods Boulevard

Columbus, OH 43229

Monday, Nov. 18-Tuesday, Nov. 19, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 20, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 21, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 22, 3 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 24, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 25, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

The Crossing (NEW LOCATION)

4770 Britton Parkway

Hilliard, OH 43026

Monday-Tuesday, Nov. 18-19, 4 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 20, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Thursday-Friday, Nov. 21-22, 5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 24, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 25, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

CenterPoint Church (NEW LOCATION)

620 McCutcheon Road

Columbus, OH 43230

Monday, Nov. 18, 4 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 19, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 20, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 21, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 22, 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 24, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 25, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Greater Christ Temple Apostolic Church

701 Sunbury Road

Columbus, OH 43219

Monday, Nov. 18, 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 19, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Wednesday-Friday, Nov. 20-22, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sunday-Monday, Nov. 24-25, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Westside Freewill Baptist Church

3261 Fisher Road

Columbus, OH 43204

Monday-Tuesday, Nov. 18-19, 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 20, 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 21, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 22, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 24, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 25, 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Logos Bible Church

623 Hill Road N

Pickerington, OH 43147

Monday-Tuesday, Nov. 18-19, 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 20, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 21, 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 22, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 24, 12:30 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 25, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Click here for a complete list of drop off locations.