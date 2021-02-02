Online tool allows employers to report suspected unemployment fraud

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Department of Job and Family Services has launched an online tool that will allow employers in Ohio to report if they suspect their employees’ personal information was used to file a fraudulent unemployment claim.

The department has been issuing 1.7 million forms to Ohioans who filed for unemployment in 2020, and that money must be reported on a person’s income tax return. But more than 160,000 forms have been flagged for fraud.

The state already has an online tool for individuals to report if they suspect their identity was used to file a fraudulent unemployment claim. The new tool allows employers to report it if they suspect it happened with any of their employees.

According to a news release, “Many employers are alerted to the issue when they receive a ‘request for separation information’ from ODJFS regarding an individual who is currently employed.”

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost recently asked Congress to pause the collection of taxes on unemployment claims suspected to be fraudulent until they have been investigated.

Employers can report suspected identity theft at unemployment.ohio.gov.