Ohio driver licenses and ID cards can be renewed online under new law

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP/WCMH) — A change in state law will allow Ohioans for the first time to renew their driver’s licenses and state ID cards online.

The measure is contained in the state’s transportation budget. Republican Gov. Mike DeWine signed the budget into law on Wednesday. The new online registration will be available to people ages 21 to 65 whose current licenses were issued in person and who have photos on file with the state.

The $8.3 billion budget includes $2.4 billion for roadway improvements, $74 million for public transportation and $8 million in grants for electric charging stations.

In 2020, the expiration date of driver licenses, identification cards and vehicle registrations was extended twice. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, documents that expired between March 9, 2020 and April 1, 2021 are valid until July 1, 2021.

If you have to go in person, you can minimize the time you’ll physically spend at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles if you:

Use the BMV’s checklists for a federally-compliant or standard credential to make sure you bring the right documents with you.

Get in line online before you go. Check the BMV’s locations page before visiting an agency to ensure that agency is open.

You will be required to wear a face covering in accordance with local and/or state mandates when visiting a deputy registrar or driver examination location. Bring a face covering with you to ensure you can obtain the services you need.