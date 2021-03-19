One year later: Teachers reflect on remote learning, return to class

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Over the last year, the pandemic has flipped everyday life on its head.

From how we interact with others to how we work, and how children learn, it’s all a little different. Those changes have pose new challenges, especially in the classroom. Three teachers spoke with us about the struggles they’ve faced and the lessons they’ve learned.

Dr. Mawdo Fall, Dr. Mawdo Fall, English Language Learners, Hannah Ashton Middle School

Natalie Ball, 2nd grade, Summit Elementary

Dylan Daniels, Performing Arts, Reynoldsburg High School

“This pandemic has changed the world forever, as we know it. And education was not spared,” said Dr. Fall.

It was a whirlwind of emotion for educators when Ohio became the first state to shut down schools last March.

What has been the biggest challenge for all of you as educators?

Ball: “Holding it all together. It’s very emotional. It’s emotional as a parent. It’s emotional within your family. It’s emotional with your students. And it’s our job in all of those ways to be that person for them.”

Daniels: “I really struggled not having those students with me to build that close connection and relationship. I like to think I’m more than a teacher to my students.”

Fall: “I’m used to walking around, looking over their shoulders, giving them feedback, giving them a pat on the back. And they see me, they see my physical reaction.”

What toll has separation taken on students’ social and mental health?

Ball: “As they get older, when they get into middle school, when they get to junior high, socially not seeing their friends, that is really, really hard for students.”

Fall: “The Google classroom, Google meet when I open the chat, I can see that. I can see they miss each other; you see that chat is going…everybody’s typing. So, I allow them to have that moment, because I cannot take that away from them.”

Daniels: “There have been so many worldly events that are significant to the lives of our students. The fact we were in a pandemic along with these other things, they really missed out on being able to share their hearts.”

Return to class

Monday, Reynoldsburg schools returned to in-person learning full-time.

Daniels: “Our students also need each other socially. They need that experience of being around people, so I feel very strongly that I want our students to get back in school full-time, absolutely.”

Fall: “It took this pandemic for me to truly, clearly see that I need my students as much as they need me. Because they keep us going.”