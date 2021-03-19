One year later: Teachers reflect on remote learning, return to class

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Over the last year, the pandemic has flipped everyday life on its head.
From how we interact with others to how we work, and how children learn, it’s all a little different. Those changes have pose new challenges, especially in the classroom. Three teachers spoke with us about the struggles they’ve faced and the lessons they’ve learned.
- Dr. Mawdo Fall, Dr. Mawdo Fall, English Language Learners, Hannah Ashton Middle School
- Natalie Ball, 2nd grade, Summit Elementary
- Dylan Daniels, Performing Arts, Reynoldsburg High School
“This pandemic has changed the world forever, as we know it. And education was not spared,” said Dr. Fall.
It was a whirlwind of emotion for educators when Ohio became the first state to shut down schools last March.
What has been the biggest challenge for all of you as educators?
Ball: “Holding it all together. It’s very emotional. It’s emotional as a parent. It’s emotional within your family. It’s emotional with your students. And it’s our job in all of those ways to be that person for them.”
Daniels: “I really struggled not having those students with me to build that close connection and relationship. I like to think I’m more than a teacher to my students.”
Fall: “I’m used to walking around, looking over their shoulders, giving them feedback, giving them a pat on the back. And they see me, they see my physical reaction.”
What toll has separation taken on students’ social and mental health?
Ball: “As they get older, when they get into middle school, when they get to junior high, socially not seeing their friends, that is really, really hard for students.”
Fall: “The Google classroom, Google meet when I open the chat, I can see that. I can see they miss each other; you see that chat is going…everybody’s typing. So, I allow them to have that moment, because I cannot take that away from them.”
Daniels: “There have been so many worldly events that are significant to the lives of our students. The fact we were in a pandemic along with these other things, they really missed out on being able to share their hearts.”
Return to class
Monday, Reynoldsburg schools returned to in-person learning full-time.
Daniels: “Our students also need each other socially. They need that experience of being around people, so I feel very strongly that I want our students to get back in school full-time, absolutely.”
Fall: “It took this pandemic for me to truly, clearly see that I need my students as much as they need me. Because they keep us going.”