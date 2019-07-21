One woman dead in Pike Township motorcycle crash

PIKE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One woman is dead after she crashed a motorcycle in Madison County, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Carolyn J. Howard, 57, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to OSHP, Howard was traveling northbound on Route 38 south of Rosedale Plain City Road in Pike Township Sunday afternoon at approximately 1:15 p.m.

Howard’s Harley Davidson motorcycle traveled off the right side of the road, striking the guardrail and throwing her off the motorcycle, police said.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Mechanicsburg Fire and EMS, Pleasant Valley Fire and EMS, Madison County Coroner’s Office, and C&C Towing.

Troopers are still investigating the accident.