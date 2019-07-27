One woman dead following crash in Darby Township

DARBY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One woman is dead following a single-car crash early Saturday morning in Darby Township, Pickaway County.

According to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, Jammie R. Rutherford, 38, of Orient, died at the scene.

According to the sheriff’s office, Rutherford was driving a 2009 Honda CRV southbound on Darby Creek Road at approximately 3:40 a.m. when she lost control of the vehicle.

Rutherford initially went off the right side of the road, then went off the left side of the road, flipping and rolling the CRV before hitting a utility pole, the sheriff’s office said.

Units from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Mount Sterling EMS, and Tri-County assisted the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation.