COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio is facing another dangerously hot day, with daytime highs in the middle 90s that feel like 105-110°. The heat will continue Thursday with temperatures in the low 90s, and in the middle 80s Friday.

Monday evening storms and Tuesday’s heat also caused widespread power outages across central Ohio, with nearly 63,000 AEP customers without power Wednesday.

In addition to city cooling centers open Wednesday and Thursday, Ohioans have another way to beat the heat: Swimply, an online marketplace for renting private swimming pools. Think of Swimply as Airbnb, but for pools.

With Swimply, browse nearby pools, view amenities and read reviews to find a pool that’s perfect for you. Pools can be booked instantly once approved by the host. Once confirmed, you’re given access to the exact address, entering and exit information, Wi-Fi and anything else you might need.

Columbus pools on Swimbly are averaging around $45 to $65 per hour. Each listing provides proximity to your location, a rating from past visitors, photos of the property, a detailed description, if the pool is child and pet friendly, maximum amount of guests and other features. Pools often allow maximums of eight to 30 guests.