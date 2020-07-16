One victim recovering after shooting in north Columbus, suspect arrested

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person went to an area hospital Wednesday afternoon in critical condition after a shooting in north Columbus.

At approximately 4:28 p.m., patrol officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Graydon Blvd. on a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located John Ratliff in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest. Ratliff was transported to an area hospital in critical condition where he was treated for his injury. Witnesses said Ratliff and Dennis Starkey Jr. were in a physical confrontation because Ratliff smashed the rear window of the property manager’s vehicle with a board.

Starkey Jr. was taken into custody and transported to the Franklin County Jail. This incident is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call 614-645-2971 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).