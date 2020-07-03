One victim in stable condition after shooting in north Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police were dispatched to the 400 block of E. 14th Ave. in north Columbus on a report of a shooting at approximately 1:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, the officers located one victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his back.

The victim was transported to The Ohio State University Main Hospital in stable condition. The victim said he was working on a vehicle in the back of the residence when he was shot by an unknown individual.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 614-645-4189.