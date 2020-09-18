One victim in stable condition after shooting in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police officers responded to the 100 block of S. 18th Street on Thursday night on the report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers came into contact with Wesley Fauver who was suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower body. Fauver was inside the residence when the suspect came into the residence and fired a single gunshot striking Fauver.

Fauver was transported to a local area hospital in stable condition. This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).