COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition following a shooting on the city’s southwest side Monday night.

According to Columbus Police, officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 400 block of South Wheatland Avenue at approximately 9:55 p.m. Monday.

One victim was taken to Grant Medical Center.

Police said witnesses reported seeing the gunshots come from a large blue SUV.

Officers remain on the scene investigating.