One victim critical after North Linden shooting Tuesday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person was reported in critical condition after a shooting Tuesday night near North Linden.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 1200 block of East 17th Avenue just before 10 p.m.

When officers arrived, they reported on person had been shot.

The victim was transported to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

Police do not believe this shooting is related to a shooting around the same time on Loretta Avenue.

No further information was immediately available.