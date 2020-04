COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition following a police-involved shooting on the north side of Columbus Monday night.

The incident took place on the 1800 block of Oakland Park Avenue in the North Linden neighborhood.

Columbus Police said the victim was taken to Grant Medical Center.

The officer involved in the incident was not injured.

No other information is available at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.