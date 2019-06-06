One teenager killed, another injured in south Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating a shooting that left one teenager dead and another hospitalized.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 12:30am, Wednesday, officers were called to an apartment complex in the 40 block of West Welch Avenue on the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Shamya Saultz, 15, and a male teenager suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to Grant Medical Center. Saultz was in critical condition, while the male was transported in stable condition.

Saultz would later die from her injuries.

Police say an unknown suspect, wearing all black, entered the residence and fired on a gathering of family and friends, striking the two teens.

Police continue to investigate but ask anyone with information to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or 614-461-8477.