WEST JEFFERSON, Ohio (WCMH) – One teenager is dead, another severely injured, during a single vehicle crash Tuesday evening.

Two teenagers, both 16, were involved in an ATV crash on King Pike in Jefferson Township, approximately one mile southwest of Middle Pike.

At around 6:30 p.m. a red 2007 Tomberlin ATV was traveling southwest on King Pike when it veered off the right side of the road and struck a utility pole.

The driver was taken to OhioHeath Doctors Hospital but did not survive. The passenger was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital and is in serious condition. Neither teen was wearing a helmet, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash remains ongoing, but it is not believed alcohol or drugs were involved.