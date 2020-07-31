7-year-old boy dies after being pulled from water near Canal Winchester

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A seven-year-old boy has died after being pulled from water near Canal Winchester along Winchester Lakes Blvd. in Columbus, according to the Columbus Police Department.

The boy was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in critical condition after a report of a water rescue near Canal Winchester. He died at 4:01 p.m. Friday.

“I can’t stress enough how much my heart goes out to the family of losing a young person to such an unfortunate event,” Columbus Police Sergeant James Fuqua said. “It’s very traumatic and there’s really not a lot of words that I can say or anyone because unfortunately that child is not coming back.”

Extremely sad news in Southeast Columbus this evening. @ColumbusPolice say a 7-year-old boy drowned in a pond along Winchester Lakes Blvd. Happened around 315. @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/yTcL3x1bcy — Eric Halperin (@EricHalperinTV) July 31, 2020

Another boy saw his friend struggling, went and found an adult who then called 911. Columbus Police received the call at 3:13.

Several officers went into the water right away and found the seven-year-old boy within minutes at the bottom of the water.

Officers pulled the boy out of the water and started CPR until EMS arrived.

“Because of the pandemic we don’t have pools. We don’t have resources,” Sgt. Fuqua said. “We don’t have a lot of access for kids right now to do other activities, so just by their nature they’re going to be curious and we want to make sure we continue to find resources for our young people.”