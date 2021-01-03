One taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital after Hilltop shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One victim was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital after a shooting in Columbus’ Hilltop neighborhood Sunday evening.

According to Columbus Police, officers responded to a call on the 600 block of Wrexham Avenue at approximately 5 p.m. where the officers found shell casings.

Police said they found two wrecked vehicles, both with bullet holes in them, near the scene.

According to police, the victim and a second person, an 18-year-old man, were in a parked car when the second vehicle pulled up next to them and the front passenger began shooting.

The juvenile victim attempted to drive away and wrecked the vehicle, police said.

The victim is in stable condition following the incident.

The suspect vehicle was found wrecked and abandoned at a separate location, police said.

Police said they do not have a suspect at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at (614) 645-4141.