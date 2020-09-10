One suspect arrested, second wanted after robbery in Linden

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images)

NBC4 Jobs

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — On September 6 at 3.50 p.m., a man was getting money from the ATM located at 2700 Cleveland Avenue when two suspects attacked him, punched him, and took his money.

One suspect, Sonta Williams, was arrested and charged with one count of robbery.

The investigation continues regarding the identity of the second suspect.

The second suspect was described as a Black male, 5’10”, thin build, 25 to 35 years old, wearing a blue t-shirt, multicolored COVID-19 mask, dark shorts, and blue tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is requested to contact the Columbus Police Robbery Unit at 614-645-4665. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

NBC4 Jobs

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools