One suspect arrested, second wanted after robbery in Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — On September 6 at 3.50 p.m., a man was getting money from the ATM located at 2700 Cleveland Avenue when two suspects attacked him, punched him, and took his money.

One suspect, Sonta Williams, was arrested and charged with one count of robbery.

The investigation continues regarding the identity of the second suspect.

The second suspect was described as a Black male, 5’10”, thin build, 25 to 35 years old, wearing a blue t-shirt, multicolored COVID-19 mask, dark shorts, and blue tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is requested to contact the Columbus Police Robbery Unit at 614-645-4665. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).