COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is in stable condition after being shot near a restaurant in southeast Columbus, police said Tuesday.

According to Columbus Police, officers responded to a call of a shooting at approximately 4:11 p.m. on the 4400 block of Refugee Road.

One victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound at the China Phoenix restaurant, police said. Police did not say if the shooting took place inside or outside the restaurant.

The victim was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital.

There is no further information available at this time.