PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — A medic has transported one person from the scene of a shooting reported in Pickerington on Friday night. A shooting was called out shortly after 7:00pm to the 12000 block of Pickerington Rd NW.

Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office confirmed police responded to the shooting call, but could not provide any further details, except that the investigation is ongoing.

The transport was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital.

There is no further information available at this time.