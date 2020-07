COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person sustained life-threatening injuries following a shooting on the southwest side of Columbus Saturday evening.

According to Columbus Police, officers responded to a call for a shooting on the 3700 block of Eakin Road at approximately 8:30 p.m.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. The victim has since been upgraded to stable condition.

No further information is available at this time.