COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person was shot Sunday afternoon on North Everett Avenue in Columbus.

Columbus Police responded to a call for a shooting at approximately 2:50 p.m.

According to police at the scene, the suspect fled the scene and has not been taken into custody.

The shooting victim was taken to Grant Hospital in stable condition.

Columbus Police are investigating the incident.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.