COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a shooting in the 4800 block of Heatherton Drive in north Columbus.

Columbus Police responded to a call of a possible drive-by shooting at approximately 3:09 p.m. Tuesday.

One person was transported to a local hospital, and pronounced dead at 3:53 p.m.

Officers are searching for a silver car.