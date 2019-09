COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person was reported shot in north Columbus Tuesday night.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 1200 block of Loretta Avenue just after 9:45 p.m.

When officers arrived, they reported on person had been shot.

The victim was transported to Grant Medical Center.

Police do not believe this shooting is related to a shooting around the same time on East 17th Avenue.

No further information was immediately available.