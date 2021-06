COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–Columbus Division of Police are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex in the 6300 block of Busch Blvd.

According to investigators, one male was shot and transported to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical/life-threatening condition. The victim was pronounced at the hospital at 6:03 p.m.

Police said they have one suspect in custody at the scene, and another suspect left the area in a black SUV.