One person shot at Shell Gas Station in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — At approximately 9:36 a.m. on Wednesday, Columbus Police officers were dispatched to the Shell Gas Station located in the 3400 block of Gender Road on a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers were unable to locate a victim. The officer’s observed blood in the parking lot and there were witnesses who stated they observed a male, later identified as Eddie Rushin Jr., suffering from a gunshot to his left hand.

Rushin drove himself to Mt. Carmel East Hospital for treatment. He was unable to be interviewed.

The facts surrounding this incident are still under investigation. Anyone involved in this incident or anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4189 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS(8477).

