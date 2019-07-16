One person killed in I-70 crash

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead following a car crash on I-70 westbound near Route 310.

Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the call Monday evening at approximately 5:30.

According to the Granville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 2004 Chevy Trailblazer driven by Thomas Jenkins, 70, of Thornville, was traveling westbound on I-70.

A 2015 Kenworth driven by James Skaggs, 63, of Jackson, was also traveling westbound.

According to police, Skaggs stopped his vehicle for traffic when he was rear-ended by the Trailblazer.

Jenkins was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, police said. He died at the scene.

Skaggs was not injured in the collision.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds all motorists to wear their seat belt and always pay attention to your surroundings.