COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are investigating a fatal crash on I-270SB near U.S. 33 on the southeast side.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, a crash between a semi-truck and another vehicle was reported on I-270SB near U.S. 33, at about 10:39am, Tuesday.

Police say one person was killed in the crash.

No other injuries were reported.

I-270SB is closed in the area. Police are asking investigators to avoid the area.