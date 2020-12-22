One person killed by police in north Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — According to Columbus Police, one person was shot and killed by an officer early Tuesday morning in north Columbus.

Officers were called to the Cranbrook neighborhood around just before 1:30 a.m. on reports of a suspicious vehicle in the area.

Details are limited, but Lieutenant Tim Myers reports that 20 minutes after responding to the area, the suspect involved was struck by gunfire and transported to Riverside Methodist Hospital. They were pronounced dead just before 2:30 a.m. by medical personnel.

Info has not been released at this time on what led to shots being fired.

No officers were injured during the incident.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation is on scene investigating.

Stay with NBC4 as we update this story throughout the morning.

